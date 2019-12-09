Saturday 23 November 2024

FerGene's nadofaragene firadenovec meets Ph III endpoint

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
ferring_large

Newly-established FerGene has announced positive results from the pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating nadofaragene firadenovec (rAd-IFN/Syn3), an investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of high-grade, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Just last month, privately-held Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals launched FerGene, a new gene therapy company, together with Blackstone Life Sciences, with a  joint investment of $570 million.

FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) has led the development and regulatory filing of nadofaragene firadenovec, which has been studied in 33 centers across the USA in collaboration with the Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC). The results were presented during the bladder cancer session at the Society of Urologic Oncology 20th Annual Meeting in Washington DC.

