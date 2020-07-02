Firms test new use for enzyme technology

A licensing deal with Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) could be worth over $400 million to Lund-based enzyme specialist Hansa Biopharma (STO: HNSA).

The Swedish firm, which is working on immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, will receive $10 million upfront and up to $397 million in milestones should all go well.

Sarepta will receive an exclusive, global license to develop and promote Idefirix (imlifidase) as a pre-treatment to enable Sarepta gene therapy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).