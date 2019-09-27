Saturday 23 November 2024

First-line Erbitux with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI approved in China for RAS wild-type mCRC

Biotechnology
27 September 2019
merck_kgaa_new_large

German pharma and sciences firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE says that Erbitux (cetuximab) has been granted approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the first-line treatment for patients with RAS wild-type (wt) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI, or in combination with irinotecan in patients who are refractory to irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

The pivotal Phase III evidence from the TAILOR study, on which the approval was based, shows significant benefit in overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for patients treated with Erbitux in combination with FOLFOX, compared to FOLFOX alone, in the first-line setting for this challenging type of cancer.

“Erbitux, in combination with chemotherapy, has long been a standard of care for the treatment of RAS wild-type mCRC and the TAILOR study further demonstrates the possibilities it can bring in the first-line setting,” said Professor Jin Li, Tongji University Shanghai East Hospital, China and principal investigator in the TAILOR study, adding: “This approval marks an important development for patients in China, who now have the benefit of a new and much needed treatment option.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First-in-class targeted therapy has potential in colon cancer
4 January 2024
Biotechnology
Erbitux approved in China for head and neck cancers
2 March 2020
Biotechnology
PHARMAC to fund Erbitux for head and neck cancer in NZ
2 January 2018
Biotechnology
More positive reimbursement news for Erbitux in the UK
8 August 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze