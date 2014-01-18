First Ph III Abraxane trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer to report three year survival rates

US biotech firm Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) breast cancer drug, Abraxane (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel), has been shown to extend overall survival (OS) for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer when used in combination with current standard of care, gemcitabine, with some patients surviving longer than three years.

The updated OS data from the pivotal Phase III Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trial (MPACT) of Abraxane in combination with gemcitabine, was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Conference in San Francisco by Australian Oncologist, David Goldstein. Some results were released last year (The Pharma Letter October 17, 2013),

Prof Goldstein, who is based at the Prince of Wales Hospital in New South Wales, said that the data was “extremely encouraging” and paved the way for Abraxane to be used as a first-line therapy in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.