Five Prime Therapeutics collaborates with Inhibrx for novel GITR antibodies

US clinical-stage biotech firm Five Prime Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FPRX) has entered a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Inhibrx for its novel glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (GITR) antibody program, which is currently at lead selection stage.

Inhibrx' technology offers a novel, potentially best-in-class approach for engineering a GITR antibody with the desired properties aimed at maximizing safety, efficacy and combinability with other therapies. Inhibrx' multivalent antibody scaffolds are designed to multimerize and activate GITR independent of Fc binding. This is in contrast to conventional GITR antibodies, where efficacy is dependent upon binding and the presence of Fc-receptor bearing cells and may vary due to Fc receptor polymorphisms and be dampened by competing serum IgG.

Deal worth $10 million upfront and up to $442.5 million per product in milestones