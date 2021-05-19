Sunday 24 November 2024

Gamma Biosciences takes controlling stake in Mirus Bio

Biotechnology
19 May 2021
California, USA-based Gamma Biosciences has as agreed to make a controlling investment in Mirus Bio, an innovator and developer of biomimetic, cell-adaptive lipid-polymer nanocomplexes (LPNCs) for nucleic acid delivery based in Madison, Wisconsin. Current Mirus shareholders will retain a substantial equity ownership stake in the company.

The transaction will support Mirus’ plans to expand good manufacturing practice (GMP) production and commercialization of its flagship product TransIT VirusGEN for large scale manufacturing of AAV and LV-based viral vectors for gene therapy, as well as further development and commercialization of the platform for in vivo delivery applications

Originally developed for therapeutic delivery of RNA, Mirus LPNCs have been adapted for a wide range of gene delivery applications. Demand for efficient and scalable gene delivery technologies continues to increase as larger volumes of viral vector are required to support the growing number of gene therapies in development.  TransIT® VirusGen and Mirus’ portfolio of additional products and services enable customers at both research and clinical scales achieve cost effective, industry leading functional titers.

