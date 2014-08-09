Genentech files sBLA for Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy

Genentech, the biotech subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with the US Food and Drug Administrationfor Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).
DR is the most common diabetic eye disease and leading cause of new cases of blindness in working-age Americans, impacting nearly 7.7 million Americans. With no ocular medications currently approved for DR, this is the first of its kind submission, further demonstrating Genentech’s leadership and commitment to ophthalmology, the company stated.
Lucentis was the first FDA-approved medicine for diabetic macular edema (DME), a major cause of vision loss in people with diabetic retinopathy. It was approved in August 2012, and generated sales of 828 million Swiss francs ($915 million) for Roche in the first half of this year. Outside of the USA, Lucentis is marketed by fellow Swiss major Novartis (NOVN: VX).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze