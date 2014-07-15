Saturday 8 November 2025

Global regenerative medicine market expected to reach $67 billion by 2020

Biotechnology
15 July 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The global regenerative medicine market will reach $67.6 billion by 2020, up from $16.4 billion in 2013 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%, according to a new market research report from Oregon-based market intelligence company Allied Market Research (AMR).

The report, Global Regenerative Medicine Market (Technology, Applications, Geography) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2013-2020, found that small molecules and biologics segment holds prominent market share in the overall regenerative medicine technology market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Developments in stem cells and nanotech

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze