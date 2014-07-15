Global regenerative medicine market expected to reach $67 billion by 2020

The global regenerative medicine market will reach $67.6 billion by 2020, up from $16.4 billion in 2013 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%, according to a new market research report from Oregon-based market intelligence company Allied Market Research (AMR).
The report, Global Regenerative Medicine Market (Technology, Applications, Geography) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2013-2020, found that small molecules and biologics segment holds prominent market share in the overall regenerative medicine technology market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.
Developments in stem cells and nanotech
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze