Sunday 24 November 2024

Globavir out-licenses exclusive rights to Sorrento for BC001

Biotechnology
9 July 2015

Privately-held US biotech firm Globavir Biosciences has granted an exclusive license to clinical-stage biotech Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) for its novel oncology compound, BC001.

"Our agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics represents the first oncology partnership for Globavir," said Shalabh Gupta, Globavir's president and chief executive. "Sorrento has a strong background in oncology and proven experience in clinical development advancing drugs to commercial stage. We are excited about the potential of BC001 as a new therapeutic option for patients affected with cancer and look forward to leveraging our computational Globavir Drug Discovery Platform (GDDP) to generate additional oncology compounds in the future," Dr Gupta added.

Partnership terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Sorrento will be responsible for the development and commercialization of BC001 for the treatment of solid tumors. Full details of the partnership were not disclosed, but Sorrento Therapeutics participated as an equity investor in Globavir's previous round of financing and, under the terms of partnership Globavir, is entitled to $80 million in regulatory and sales milestones in addition to multi-tiered royalty payments on global net sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze