Grifols starts commercializing Tavlesse in EU

Biotechnology
9 July 2020
Spanish company Grifols (MCE: GRF) has begun European delivery of Tavlesse (fostamatinib) to treat chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients refractory to other treatments.

Tavlesse, which was approved by the European Commission earlier this year, is already available in Germany and the UK, with a phased rollout across the rest of Europe planned over the next 18 months before expanding into Turkey.

Grifols has exclusive rights to the drug in chronic ITP, as well as any potential future indications like autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and IgA nephropathy, in Europe and Turkey, thanks to a collaboration and license agreement reached with USA-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RIGL) in January 2019.

