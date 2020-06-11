Grifols starts production of first drug designed for COVID-19

While there are re-purposed drugs in use for the treatment of COVID-19, the first that was designed specifically for the virus has just entered production.

Grifols (ME: GRF), a global leader in the development of therapies with plasma-derived proteins, has announced the start of production of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune immunoglobulin with specific antibodies using the plasma of people who have overcome the disease.

US agencies partnership