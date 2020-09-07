Sunday 24 November 2024

Grifols to acquire Alkahest

Biotechnology
7 September 2020
grifols-big-1

Leading global plasma-derived medicines maker Grifols (GRF: MC) has entered into a transaction to acquire the remaining equity of US biotech Alkahest, with the news sending the Spanish firm’s shares up 2.7% to 22.27 euros by early afternoon trading today.

Grifols acquired a 45% stake in Alkahest in 2015 for $37.5 million and will pick up a further 55% for a total price of $146 million, on a debt-free basis. No additional financing will be required.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the approval by the relevant antitrust authorities, and is expected to complete in early 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Grifols invests in search for further growth to 2022
28 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Grifols' AMBAR protocol shows encouraging results in Alzheimer's
29 October 2018
Biotechnology
Grifols acquires remaining 56% of the US biopharma GigaGen
9 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Promising results of Phase II study of ABvac40 Alzheimer's vaccine
25 October 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze