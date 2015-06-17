Growing industry-academic ties in advancing new medicines, new report shows

The USA’s Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and Battelle’s Technology Partnership Practice have released a report highlighting the growing and essential nature of industry-academic collaborations that bridge the gap between bioscience discoveries and the delivery of innovative products to improve medical outcomes in patients.

The report, Advancing Translational Research for Biomedical Innovation: Measuring Industry-University Connections, benchmarks progress a decade after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Roadmap and the Food and Drug Administration Critical Path Report brought significant public attention and new programmatic efforts to advance translational research. It was presented at the 2015 BIO International Convention yesterday.

“Industry-academic collaborations are widely recognized as a critical ingredient for accelerating translational research, both to improve R&D productivity and reduce the costs of translating discoveries into new medical products,” said BIO president and chief executive Jim Greenwood. “This new research demonstrates exactly how critical such collaborations are, and how quickly these ties are expanding.”