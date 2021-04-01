Hemogenyx updates on CDX antibody development

UK-based biopharma firm Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO) has issued an update on negotiations regarding the future development of its leading product candidate CDX bispecific antibody (CDX) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
On January 13, 2021, the company announced the completion of development of CDX with an unnamed pharmaceutical company (dubbed "GlobalCo"). With the development phase of the agreement completed, GlobalCo may exercise an option to license the other party's intellectual property necessary to exploit the CDX antibody on an exclusive worldwide basis, said Hemogenyx, whose shares were down 1.8% at 6.92 pence by mid-afternoon trading today.
Hemogenyx also announced that negotiations have commenced with GlobalCo regarding the form of licensing and further development of CDX toward clinical trials. The results of these negotiations and the outline of the path toward the further development of CDX will be announced upon their completion.
