Saturday 23 November 2024

Hetero agrees to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V

Biotechnology
27 November 2020
vaccine_sputnik_big

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has bolstered manufacturing capacity for the supply of Sputnik V, Russia’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine.

The deal with Indian generics firm Hetero will see production of over 100 million doses per year of the vaccine, which was waved through registration procedures on the basis of mid-stage data.

Russian researchers have  claimed high efficacy rates based on interim analyses of Phase III results, although  questions have been raised over the transparency of the process and the speed with which the local regulator moved to OK the vaccine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Hetero's biosimilar tocilizumab gains EUA from DCGI as COVID-19 therapy
8 September 2021
Biotechnology
Russia to work with GL Rapha to produce Sputnik V
13 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Kazakhstan signs Sputnik V supply deal
4 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Belarus first foreign country to register the Sputnik V vaccine
21 December 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze