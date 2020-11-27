Hetero agrees to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has bolstered manufacturing capacity for the supply of Sputnik V, Russia’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine.
The deal with Indian generics firm Hetero will see production of over 100 million doses per year of the vaccine, which was waved through registration procedures on the basis of mid-stage data.
Russian researchers have claimed high efficacy rates based on interim analyses of Phase III results, although questions have been raised over the transparency of the process and the speed with which the local regulator moved to OK the vaccine.
