91.4% efficacy shown for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Phase III trial

Not to be left behind in the race to prove the value of vaccines to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), today announced positive results obtained during the second interim data analysis of the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia’s history involving 40,000 volunteers evaluating the country’s already approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Interim trial results have once again confirmed the high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. Evaluation of efficacy was carried out among volunteers (n = 18,794) 28 days after receiving the first dose (7 days after the second dose) of the vaccine or placebo upon reaching the second control point of the trial in compliance with the clinical trial protocol. The analysis demonstrated a 91.4% efficacy rate for the Sputnik V vaccine.

