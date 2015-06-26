Sunday 24 November 2024

Hugh Sampson appointed chief scientific officer of DBV Technologies

Biotechnology
26 June 2015
dbv-big

French biopharma company DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV) has appointed Hugh Sampson as chief scientific officer.

Dr Sampson will lead the research team, pursuing new Viaskin applications for the treatment of food allergies, and will support the company’s clinical development teams. Dr Sampson is the principal investigator of the NIH-sponsored Consortium of Food Allergy Research.

Pierre-Henri Benhamou, chairman and chief executive of DBV Technologies, said: “Today marks a very important day for us. One of the world leaders in medical research in food allergy and immunology is joining our leadership team, and we are honored to welcome him to DBV. We believe that Hugh’s vision and unique experience will bring a lot of value as we seek to expand our platform in the coming years. By joining forces, we hope to make great strides both in research and clinical development. We share the same commitment to innovation and the same ambition to change the lives of millions of food allergic patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze