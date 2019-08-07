ICER looks for input on how to assess advanced therapies

Health systems globally are waking up to the fact that a method for assessing the value of treatments for chronic conditions is not necessarily equipped to assess cures or transformative therapies.
Medicines like Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) – a potentially curative one-off gene therapy to treat children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) that has become the world’s most expensive drug – cannot be considered in the same way as a drug that a diabetes patient takes as a maintenance therapy for 70 years.
For this reason, the USA’s unofficial cost-effectiveness body, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), has released a draft set of proposed adaptations to its value framework to be applied in the assessment of potential cures and other treatments that qualify as single or short-term transformative therapies (SSTs).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze