Idorsia notches up more positive Phase III trial results for daridorexant

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) today announced positive top-line results of the second pivotal Phase III study investigating 10mg and 25mg doses of its dual orexin receptor antagonist, daridorexant, in 924 adult and elderly patients (39.3% ≥ 65 years) with insomnia.

The study confirms the findings of the first pivotal study, demonstrating efficacy of treatment with daridorexant on objective and subjective sleep parameters and showed positive effects on daytime functioning, with patients reporting no morning sleepiness and no evidence of rebound or withdrawal symptoms upon treatment discontinuation.

On April 20, 2020, the company reported the results of the first pivotal study with daridorexant where both daridorexant doses significantly improved both sleep onset and sleep maintenance. Daridorexant 50mg also significantly improved daytime functioning. All results were sustained over the threeths of the trial.