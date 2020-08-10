Immunic closes $103.5 million public offering

Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Immunic (Nasdaq: IMUX) were up nearly 7% at $20.15 in morning trading, after it announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares.
Immunic received total proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, of $103.5 million.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the ongoing clinical development of its three lead product candidates, IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856, including to investigate IMU-838 in a potential Phase III program in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and for other general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze