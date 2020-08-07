Saturday 23 November 2024

ImmVira and Shanghai Pharma cancer collaboration

Biotechnology
7 August 2020
Chinese companies ImmVira Group and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding have entered into a clinical collaboration and exclusive license agreement for ImmVira's MVR-T3011 intratumoral oncolytic virus program for the commercialization of novel immunotherapies to treat solid malignant tumors.

As part of the agreement, Shanghai Pharma will receive an exclusive license and gain access to ImmVira's MVR-T3011 virus for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization within certain fields of use in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the Greater China region).

ImmVira and Shanghai Pharma will collaborate on clinical trials in China with exclusive commercial rights for intratumoral therapies developed under the agreement assigned to Shanghai Pharma for the Greater China region. ImmVira retains full development and commercialization rights for regions outside of Greater China.

