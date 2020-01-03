Sunday 24 November 2024

Incyte takes double-digit hit after Phase III setback

Biotechnology
3 January 2020
incytebig

US drugmaker Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) looked set to open Friday’s trading more than 11% down after taking an after-hours pummelling in the stock market.

The company had announced late on Thursday that the pivotal Phase III GRAVITAS-301 study evaluating itacitinib in combination with corticosteroids for treatment-naïve acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), did not meet the primary endpoint.

Compared to placebo plus corticosteroids, itacitinib combination failed to offer a statistically-significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) at day 28.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA validates tafasitamab regulatory submission
21 May 2020
Biotechnology
Incyte shares results for ruxolitinib in the treatment of vitiligo at WCD
15 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Incyte and J&J racing to reach broader FGFR population
27 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Incyte submits pemigatinib for EU approval
7 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze