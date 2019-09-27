Incyte and J&J racing to reach broader FGFR population

Pivotal data from a Phase II study of the FGFR inhibitor pemigatinib will be used to support a US filing later in the year, says Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) chief executive Hervé Hoppenot.

Results from the FIGHT-202 trial show the novel therapy’s potential as a later-line option in a rare type of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma. Mr Hoppenot believes the option could also be used to treat a broader patient population, including in bladder cancer.

Discussing the data ahead of its presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) on Friday, he tells The Pharma Letter: "What we are demonstrating here for the first time, is that with a good FGFR inhibitor, like the one we have, you can provide benefit in a very large number of patients. For 80% of patients there was some form of tumor shrinkage."