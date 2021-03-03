Sunday 24 November 2024

India's first COVID-19 vaccine shows efficacy of 81% in Phase III trial

Biotechnology
3 March 2021
Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech today announced the first interim analysis of its BBV152 (COVAXIN), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in its Phase III clinical trial. The trials involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India, in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today’s results from our Phase III clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase I, II, and III trials involving around 27,000 participants. COVAXIN demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants,” said Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech.

