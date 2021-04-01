Sunday 24 November 2024

Brazil's ANSIVA raises safety issues in Covaxin production

Biotechnology
1 April 2021
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

Brazil’s medicines regulator has rejected an application from India’s Bharat Biotech for a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, following an inspection of the company’s site in Hyderabad earlier this month.

The move, which does not affect Bharat Biotech’s application for emergency use authorization of the vaccine in Brazil, could potentially still delay its ability to supply doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the country until the issue is resolved.

An inspection by the Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitari (ANVISA) from March 1-5 revealed issues related to Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing processes. According to the regulator, these issues could potentially risk the quality of the vaccine, and the action plan it sent was not sufficient to mitigate the risks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
India's first COVID-19 vaccine shows efficacy of 81% in Phase III trial
3 March 2021
Generics
Crucial Brazil decision due on amending national patent law
6 April 2021
Generics
India's SII appeals to US President against ingredient export ban
19 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
India's Bharat Biotech to share its Covid vaccine code with other drug firms
14 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze