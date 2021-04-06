Crucial Brazil decision due on amending national patent law

The Brazilian Supreme Court of Justice is expected to deliver a potentially ground-breaking verdict on the constitutionality of a provision in the country’s intellectual property (IP) law allowing patent term extensions this week, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
If this provision is found unconstitutional and removed, the humanitarian organization argues that it will serve as a progressive step by the judicial system in Brazil towards safeguarding access to affordable medicines for all, preventing abusive patenting practices that keep the prices of lifesaving medicines artificially high for long periods of time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze