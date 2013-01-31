Indian pharmaceuticals market led by Ranbaxy in terms of revenue

The Indian pharmaceutical market is the world's third-largest in terms of volume and stands 14th in terms of value. The government started to encourage the growth of drug manufacturing by Indian companies in the early 1960s, and with the Patents Act in 1970, notes a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.
However, economic liberalization in the 1990s by the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the then Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh enabled the industry to become what it is today. This patent act removed composition patents from food and drugs, and, though it kept process patents, these were shortened to a period of five to seven years.
With a population of over one billion and a growing middle class in excess of 300 million people with disposable income and increasing health care expectations, the Indian pharmaceuticals market has enormous potential for growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze