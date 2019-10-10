Innovent and Chi-Med to trial new combo in solid tumors

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, has expanded its global collaboration with fellow Chinese firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801).

The companies will trial Innovent’s Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), a fully human anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD-1) monoclonal antibody, in combination with Chi-Med’s surufatinib, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), fibroblast growth factor receptor 1 (FGFR1) and colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R), in advanced solid tumors.

This expansion builds on the existing global collaboration agreement between the two companies on Tyvyt in combination with Chi-Med’s highly selective VEGFR inhibitor, fruquintinib.