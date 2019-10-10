Innovent and Chi-Med to trial new combo in solid tumors

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, has expanded its global collaboration with fellow Chinese firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801).
The companies will trial Innovent’s Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), a fully human anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD-1) monoclonal antibody, in combination with Chi-Med’s surufatinib, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), fibroblast growth factor receptor 1 (FGFR1) and colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R), in advanced solid tumors.
This expansion builds on the existing global collaboration agreement between the two companies on Tyvyt in combination with Chi-Med’s highly selective VEGFR inhibitor, fruquintinib.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze