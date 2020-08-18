Innovent expands Tyvyt license deal with Lilly

Suzhou, China-based Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today announced an expansion of their March 2015 strategic alliance for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody immuno-oncology medicine that was co-developed by Innovent, whose shares edged up 1.4% to HK$49.60, and Lilly in China.

In 2019, Innovent and Lilly began commercializing Tyvyt in China after being granted marketing approval for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy. Tyvyt is the only PD-1 inhibitor to be included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and is included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology for Lymphoid Malignancies.

Tyvyt generated sales over 1 billion renminbi ($145 million) for the Chinese firm in 2019.