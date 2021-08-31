Saturday 8 November 2025

Innovent inks deal with Bolt Biotherapeutics on cancer drug research

Biotechnology
31 August 2021
innovent_large

Chinese biopharma firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and US biotech Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT) have announced a drug research and development collaboration to develop three new anti-cancer therapeutic immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates.

The companies will leverage Innovent's proprietary therapeutic antibody portfolio and discovery capability against undisclosed oncology targets in combination with Bolt's advanced ISAC technology and myeloid biology expertise to create three new cancer treatments with the potential to provide significant benefit to patients. The Boltbody ISAC platform combines a tumor-targeting antibody, a stable non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant. Boltbody ISACs unite the precision of antibody targeting with the power of innate and adaptive immune system response.

Earlier this year, Bolt Bio entered a collaboration with Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) for rights to this technology, worth a potential $290 million for the US firm.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innovent hits $421 million target for Hong Kong listing
25 October 2018
Biotechnology
Alector out-licenses Chinese rights to I-O candidate to Innovent
26 March 2020
Biotechnology
Innovent targets $422 million in IPO
16 October 2018
Biotechnology
Innovent and Lilly's Tyvyt meets endpoint in Phase III lung cancer trial
13 April 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze