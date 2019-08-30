Investors don't buy Immunicum line on trial failure

Immunicum (STO: IMMU) failed to show superiority in 18-month survival rates by adding its off-the-shelf cell therapy ilixadencel to Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in metastatic renal cell carcinoma, according to Phase II results.

But the Swedish biotech company claimed that the most relevant results from the trial were those showing that the ilixadencel and Sutent combination arm achieved complete tumor responses in five out of 45 evaluable metastatic patients, compared to one out of 25 in the monotherapy group.

Immunicum shares closed down by 14% on Thursday, and they were down by nearly as much again at lunchtime on Friday, suggesting that markets were not convinced by the company’s line.