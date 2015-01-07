Sunday 24 November 2024

Isis Pharmaceuticals appoints Sarah Boye as chief business officer

Biotechnology
7 January 2015
isis-big

Isis Pharma (Nasdaq: ISIS), the biopharma Crohn’s disease specialist, has appointed Sarah Boyce to the newly-created chief business officer position.

She will provide strategic leadership of the company’s corporate development activities, including corporate communications, business development, patient advocacy, competitive intelligence and alliance management.

Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer of Isis Pharmaceuticals, said: "Sarah is a proven senior business leader who brings a commitment to science and patients to the commercial aspects of our organization. She has led the commercialization of many important products, been a global business leader for Novartis, Alexion and Forest Laboratories. Sarah's business and marketing expertise in life sciences will complement our strong research and development organization and help ensure that we are maximizing the potential of our assets. I am very pleased to have Sarah join my team and assume responsibility for numerous business activities as well as contribute broadly to the opportunities in our pipeline. Importantly, I am excited about the business expertise and depth Sarah will add to our senior leadership team."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze