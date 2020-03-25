Japan appro for Ono Pharma's Velexbru in specific lymphoma

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has received manufacturing and marketing approval for Velexbru (tirabrutinib) tablet 80mg, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma, in Japan.
News of the approval saw Ono’s shares rise 7.9% to 2,286 yen, albeit in a rising market.
Also known as ONO-4059, the company out-licensed tirabrutinib to Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), allowing the US biotech the right to develop and commercialize the product in all countries except for Japan, China and a host of other Asian countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze