Japan appro for Ono Pharma's Velexbru in specific lymphoma

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has received manufacturing and marketing approval for Velexbru (tirabrutinib) tablet 80mg, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma, in Japan.

News of the approval saw Ono’s shares rise 7.9% to 2,286 yen, albeit in a rising market.

Also known as ONO-4059, the company out-licensed tirabrutinib to Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), allowing the US biotech the right to develop and commercialize the product in all countries except for Japan, China and a host of other Asian countries.