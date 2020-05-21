Sunday 24 November 2024

Velexbru now launched in Japan

Biotechnology
21 May 2020
ono-pharma-logo

Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has launched its Velexbru (tirabrutinib hydrochloride), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma in Japan.

Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a malignant lymphoma in which the lesion is localized in the cerebrospinal cord (including the eyes) at the first onset. The signs and symptoms presented by patients with PCNSL vary depending on the site of the lesion, and include localized neuropathy, neuropsychiatric symptoms, symptoms associated with increased intracranial pressure, seizure, eye symptoms, headache, difficulty in movement, cranial neuropathy and radiculopathy, the Japanese drugmaker explained.

First BTK inhibitor approval for the treatment of recurrent or refractory PCNSL

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Japan appro for Ono Pharma's Velexbru in specific lymphoma
25 March 2020
Biotechnology
Added indications for Ono Pharma's Velexbru in Japan
21 August 2020
Biotechnology
BTK inhibitor Velexbru approved in South Korea
8 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lilly’s Jaypirca to dominate CLL BTK inhibitor market by 2032, says analyst
19 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze