Jnana Therapeutics appoints Doug Pagán as CFO and COO

Boston, USA-based biotech start-up Jnana Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Doug Pagán, as both chief financial and chief operating officer. Mr. Pagán will be responsible for spearheading the company’s finance, operations and IT functions, including capital formation and allocation and investor relations.
“We are thrilled to bring Doug on board during an exciting period of growth for the company,” said Joanne Kotz, co-founder and chief executive of Jnana Therapeutics. “His financial expertise and strategic business insights will be important additions to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our PKU program towards the clinic later this year and leverage our RAPID platform to systematically discover small molecule drugs for high value targets in immune-mediated disease and oncology.”
Mr Pagán brings over two decades of experience in finance, investor relations, strategy and capital formation in the biopharmaceutical industry to Jnana. HE has had finance and operational leadership roles in both public and venture-backed companies going through transitions from pre-clinical to clinical to commercialization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze