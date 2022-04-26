Saturday 8 November 2025

Jnana Therapeutics appoints Doug Pagán as CFO and COO

Biotechnology
26 April 2022
jnana_therapeutics_company

Boston, USA-based biotech start-up Jnana Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Doug Pagán, as both chief financial and chief operating officer. Mr. Pagán will be responsible for spearheading the company’s finance, operations and IT functions, including capital formation and allocation and investor relations.

“We are thrilled to bring Doug on board during an exciting period of growth for the company,” said Joanne Kotz, co-founder and chief executive of Jnana Therapeutics. “His financial expertise and strategic business insights will be important additions to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our PKU program towards the clinic later this year and leverage our RAPID platform to systematically discover small molecule drugs for high value targets in immune-mediated disease and oncology.”

Mr Pagán brings over two decades of experience in finance, investor relations, strategy and capital formation in the biopharmaceutical industry to Jnana. HE has had finance and operational leadership roles in both public and venture-backed companies going through transitions from pre-clinical to clinical to commercialization.

