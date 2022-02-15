Kallyope raises $236 million to advance pipeline

US biotechnology company Kallyope, which is focused on identifying and developing therapeutics involving the gut-brain axis, today announced the closing of a $236 million Series D financing co-led by Mubadala Investment Company and The Column Group, along with participation from other new and existing investors.

The funds will be used to advance the company’s pioneering drug discovery platform, clinical trials, and pipeline of multiple programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Kallyope has raised nearly $480 million to date, including a $112 million Series C financing in March 2020.

“Since our inception six years ago, Kallyope has pioneered research on the gut-brain axis and developed a transformational drug discovery platform with speed and ingenuity. We are now positioned at the forefront of this space,” said Jay Galeota, president and chief executive of Kallyope. “We are pleased with the support of an outstanding group of investors who represent a strong vote of confidence in our science and our team.”