Wednesday 19 November 2025

Kallyope raises $236 million to advance pipeline

Biotechnology
15 February 2022
drug_money_big

US biotechnology company Kallyope, which is focused on identifying and developing therapeutics involving the gut-brain axis, today announced the closing of a $236 million Series D financing co-led by Mubadala Investment Company and The Column Group, along with participation from other new and existing investors.

The funds will be used to advance the company’s pioneering drug discovery platform, clinical trials, and pipeline of multiple programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Kallyope has raised nearly $480 million to date, including a $112 million Series C financing in March 2020.

“Since our inception six years ago, Kallyope has pioneered research on the gut-brain axis and developed a transformational drug discovery platform with speed and ingenuity. We are now positioned at the forefront of this space,” said Jay Galeota, president and chief executive of Kallyope. “We are pleased with the support of an outstanding group of investors who represent a strong vote of confidence in our science and our team.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk links with Kallyope to tackle obesity, diabetes
19 June 2018
Biotechnology
New biotech Septerna emerges with $100 million financing
27 January 2022
Biotechnology
TargED raises 39 million euros to develop targeted thrombolytic treatment
22 February 2022
Biotechnology
Satellite Bio exits stealth mode with $110 million and tissue repair ambition
20 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze