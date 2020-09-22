Sunday 24 November 2024

Kazia collaborates with Dana-Farber for rare lymphoma

Biotechnology
22 September 2020
brain_big-1

Australian oncology-focussed biotech Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA) has entered into a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in the USA, to investigate the use of Kazia's investigational new drug, paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), in primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, a potential new indication for the drug.

Last month, Kazia, formerly known as Novogen, was awarded Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) for paxalisib by the US Food and Drug Administration. Licensed from Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech in late 2016, GDC0084 entered a Phase II clinical trial in March 2018 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Analysts at Edison Investment Research have forecast $450 million peak sales for paxalisib in the GBM segment.

According to Kazia:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Kazia stock rockets after FDA decision
7 August 2020
Biotechnology
Novogen tumbles on termination of oncology candidate
7 April 2017
Biotechnology
Novogen in-licenses glioblastoma drug candidate from Genentech
31 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Kazia out-licenses lead product in Greater China
30 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze