Kazia out-licenses lead product in Greater China

Shares of Australia oncology-focused drug developer Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA) closed up 10% at A$1.59 today, and rose as much as 20% pre-market, after it announced a licensing deal for its lead candidate paxalisib.

Kazia has entered into a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group (HK: 2096) to develop and commercialize paxalisib in Greater China, that could earn the firm nearly $300 million.

Key Points of the accord