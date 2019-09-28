Simcere and JW Pharma sign collaboration on gout candidate URC-102 in China

China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical and South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical (KRX: 001060, "JWP") have announced a collaboration and exclusive license agreement for anti-gout drug candidate URC-102 in China (including Chinese Hong Kong & Macao), with news of the deal edging up JWP’s shares 0.98% to 28,400 Kiran won.

According to the agreement, Simcere will be responsible for the clinical research, registration and commercialization of URC-102 in China. Under the terms of the agreement, JWP will receive upfront payment, milestones and sales royalties from commercialization in China. Further financial terms were not disclosed4

"The incidence of gout is rising year on year in China, presenting a large clinical need," said Dr Peng Wang, of senior vice president of Simcere, adding: "JWP has an excellent research team and expertise in new molecular entity discovery & development, which will be matched with the extensive experience of Simcere in clinical development and commercialization of innovative products of rheumatic diseases. We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with JWP and hope we will bring URC-102 to patients soon with our joint efforts."