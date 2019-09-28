Saturday 23 November 2024

Simcere and JW Pharma sign collaboration on gout candidate URC-102 in China

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2019
handshake

China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical and South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical (KRX: 001060, "JWP") have announced a collaboration and exclusive license agreement for anti-gout drug candidate URC-102 in China (including Chinese Hong Kong & Macao), with news of the deal edging up JWP’s shares 0.98% to 28,400 Kiran won.

According to the agreement, Simcere will be responsible for the clinical research, registration and commercialization of URC-102 in China. Under the terms of the agreement, JWP will receive upfront payment, milestones and sales royalties from commercialization in China. Further financial terms were not disclosed4

"The incidence of gout is rising year on year in China, presenting a large clinical need," said Dr Peng Wang,  of senior vice president of Simcere, adding: "JWP has an excellent research team and expertise in new molecular entity discovery & development, which will be matched with the extensive experience of Simcere in clinical development and commercialization of innovative products of rheumatic diseases. We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with JWP and hope we will bring URC-102 to patients soon with our joint efforts."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Simcere plans $500 million IPO
11 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Kazia out-licenses lead product in Greater China
30 March 2021
article
JWCI to take part in Ph III Dulcuth trial
31 August 2008
Pharmaceutical
LEO Pharma licenses new antihistamine from JW
24 August 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze