Eisai acquires Chinese rights to hyperuricemia and gout drug from Fuji Yakuhin

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) is to acquire exclusive development and marketing rights for dotinurad in China from fellow Japanese company Fuji Yakuhin.

Dotinurad is a treatment for hyperuricemia and gout discovered by the Fuji Yakuhin, which will retain responsibility for manufacturing the formulation in this agreement, and will supply to Eisai.

Meanwhile, Eisai will be responsible for a New Drug Application for dotinurad in China and will pay Fuji Yakuhin an upfront sum along with development and sales milestone payments.