Saturday 23 November 2024

Eisai acquires Chinese rights to hyperuricemia and gout drug from Fuji Yakuhin

Pharmaceutical
25 February 2020
eisai-logo-big

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) is to acquire exclusive development and marketing rights for dotinurad in China from fellow Japanese company Fuji Yakuhin.

Dotinurad is a treatment for hyperuricemia and gout discovered by the Fuji Yakuhin, which will retain responsibility for manufacturing the formulation in this agreement, and will supply to Eisai.

Meanwhile, Eisai will be responsible for a New Drug Application for dotinurad in China and will pay Fuji Yakuhin an upfront sum along with development and sales milestone payments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Eisai subsidiary names Antonio Gualberto as CMO
20 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Simcere and JW Pharma sign collaboration on gout candidate URC-102 in China
28 September 2019
Biotechnology
Eisai in deal to distribute Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug in China
1 April 2020
Biotechnology
Eisai strengthens venture investment business
3 June 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze