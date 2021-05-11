Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Fortress takes on dotinurad in USA and Europe

Pharmaceutical
11 May 2021

Fortress Biotech is to make an upfront payment to Fuji Yakuhin for rights to develop and commercialize dotinurad.

The URAT1 inhibitor was approved to treat gout and hyperuricemia in Japan in 2020, and Fortress will likely use Phase III data from the Japanese program to aid further development.

Fuji is also eligible to receive development and commercial milestones plus royalty payments for sales in North America and in European countries.

Hyperuricemia has also been implicated in the progression of chronic kidney disease and heart failure, and Fortress believes the drug could play a role in treating these conditions.

Chief executive Lindsay Rosenwald said: “We are excited to work with Fuji to develop dotinurad for the treatment of gout and possibly other indications, and look forward to the opportunity to deliver potential best-in-class medicines to patients in need.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze