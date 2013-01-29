Keryx Biopharma rockets on new Zerenex data and plans to file for approval

USA-based Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KERX) saw its shares close up a whopping 77% to $4.70 in New York yesterday after it announced successful top-line results from the long-term Phase III study of Zerenex (ferric citrate), the company's ferric iron-based phosphate binder drug candidate, for the treatment of elevated serum phosphorus levels, or hyperphosphatemia, in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on dialysis.
In this study, Zerenex met the study's primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant change in serum phosphorus versus placebo over the four-week efficacy assessment period of the study.
Competitor to Sanofi’s Renagel and Renvela
