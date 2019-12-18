Keytruda closes in on approval in less common bladder cancer

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) looks set to become the first in its class to win approval for a hard-to-treat kind of bladder cancer, following a positive vote from the US regulator’s cancer advisory panel.
Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is bidding for approval to market the checkpoint blocker for treatment of certain people with high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
The therapy would provide an option for the 30%-40% of people who do not respond to the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, intended to promote an immune response.
