European nod for Keytruda in front-line head and neck cancer

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has racked up another European approval for its anti-PD-1 workhorse Keytruda (pembrolizumab), as a first-line treatment for certain people with head and neck cancer.

The approval covers Keytruda as monotherapy or in combination with chemo, to treat people with cancer expressing PD-L1.

The decision was based on findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-048 trial, which showed a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for this patient population.