Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima central to Merck & Co's ASCO offering

US pharma major Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) presentations at this year’s ASCO annual meeting will focus primarily on three products.
These drugs are the anti-PD-1 blockbuster Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the PARP inhibitor partnered with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Lynparza (olaparib) and Lenvima (lenvatinib), a multiple kinase inhibitor that was originally developed by Eisai (TYO: 4523).
"At this year’s ASCO, we will present new clinical and real-world data highlighting how our oncology medicines are making a meaningful impact on the lives of people with cancer and driving forward future innovations in cancer care"New Phase III data will be presented from the KEYNOTE-564 trial evaluating Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy and from the KEYNOTE-811 study of the same drug alongside trastuzumab and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze