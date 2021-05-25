Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima central to Merck & Co's ASCO offering

US pharma major Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) presentations at this year’s ASCO annual meeting will focus primarily on three products.

These drugs are the anti-PD-1 blockbuster Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the PARP inhibitor partnered with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Lynparza (olaparib) and Lenvima (lenvatinib), a multiple kinase inhibitor that was originally developed by Eisai (TYO: 4523).

"At this year’s ASCO, we will present new clinical and real-world data highlighting how our oncology medicines are making a meaningful impact on the lives of people with cancer and driving forward future innovations in cancer care"New Phase III data will be presented from the KEYNOTE-564 trial evaluating Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy and from the KEYNOTE-811 study of the same drug alongside trastuzumab and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.