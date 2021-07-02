Saturday 8 November 2025

Another voluntary withdrawal for Keytruda, in gastric cancer

Biotechnology
2 July 2021
keytruda_big

New Jersey-based drugmaker Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is to voluntarily withdraw an Accelerated Approval indication for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in the USA.

Following discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration, Merck has agreed to restrict the label for the blockbuster immuno-oncology product, excluding a previously awarded nod for the treatment of certain people with metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Keytruda revenues for just the first quarter of 2021 came in at $3.9 billion, up 19% from the same period last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Keytruda now approved for esophageal or GEJ cancer in Europe
29 June 2021
Biotechnology
Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima central to Merck & Co's ASCO offering
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
Keytruda challenger takes center stage at ASCO 2021
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
FDA approves expanded indication for Keytruda in cSCC
6 July 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze