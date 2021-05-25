Sunday 24 November 2024

Keytruda challenger takes center stage at ASCO 2021

Biotechnology
25 May 2021
junshi_big

This year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is a chance for Shanghai’s Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877) to shine.

Together with Californian biosimilars company Coherus BioSciences (Nasdaq: CHRS), Junshi has been developing a novel checkpoint blocker, toripalimab, which could represent a challenge to established immuno-oncology options, notably Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Marketed as Tuoyi, the treatment became the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China, after a 2018 nod for the second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


