Our research highlights from ASCO 2021

The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) kicks off online on June 4, with more than 2,500 abstract presentations representing cutting-edge research from around the world.

The preeminent cancer conference in the USA, this year ASCO is seeking to focus on a theme of “doing right by the patients for whom we care.”

With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic front and center, this means confronting “complex forces and systems that have created disparities in cancer care, treatment, and research.”