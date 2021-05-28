Our research highlights from ASCO 2021

The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) kicks off online on June 4, with more than 2,500 abstract presentations representing cutting-edge research from around the world.
The preeminent cancer conference in the USA, this year ASCO is seeking to focus on a theme of “doing right by the patients for whom we care.”
With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic front and center, this means confronting “complex forces and systems that have created disparities in cancer care, treatment, and research.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze