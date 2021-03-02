Saturday 23 November 2024

AstraZeneca to market Junshi's toripalimab in China

Biotechnology
2 March 2021
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has been granted exclusive promotion rights for Junshi Biosciences’ (HKEX: 1877) toripalimab in mainland China for urothelial carcinoma and for all indications in non-core areas.

Toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China. Junshi will continue to be responsible for its promotion of other indications in core areas.

"This innovative drug with excellent performance in efficacy and safety will achieve greater success in the Chinese market"The two companies will continue to explore business collaborations in overseas markets including emerging markets.

