Kyorin acquires Japanese rights for interstitial lung diseases candidate

A subsidiary of Japanese group Kyorin Holdings (TYO: 4569) has acquired an exclusive license to develop and commercialize a candidate for interstitial lung diseases in Japan from California’s aTyr Pharma (Nasdaq: LIFE).

ATYR1923 is aTyr’s fusion protein drug with the ability to suppress, by binding to the neuropilin-2 receptor, the excessive activation of immune cells, and is a potential first-in-class therapy to treat inflammatory diseases such as pulmonary sarcoidosis.

aTyr is currently enrolling a Phase Ib/IIa trial for ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in the USA.