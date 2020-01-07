Kyorin acquires Japanese rights for interstitial lung diseases candidate

A subsidiary of Japanese group Kyorin Holdings (TYO: 4569) has acquired an exclusive license to develop and commercialize a candidate for interstitial lung diseases in Japan from California’s aTyr Pharma (Nasdaq: LIFE).
ATYR1923 is aTyr’s fusion protein drug with the ability to suppress, by binding to the neuropilin-2 receptor, the excessive activation of immune cells, and is a potential first-in-class therapy to treat inflammatory diseases such as pulmonary sarcoidosis.
aTyr is currently enrolling a Phase Ib/IIa trial for ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze